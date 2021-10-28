One Rita Egwu has taken to social media with a series of pictures showing Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odi Okojie, with his ex-wife and their children.

Egwu noted that the actress’s husband, Prince Odi Okojie, simply remarried and started building a new family.

She also stated that Prince Odi may not be taking care of his children with the ex-wife.

Egwu wrote: “This was in 2011, but seriously what really is this? Like no divorce, you just remarry and start building a new family? It must hurt really badly to see your husband building a new family while perhaps neglecting his other children.

“I can never understand this but I’m lost for words.”

In a different post, Egwu disclosed that she found the social media page of Prince Odi’s ex-wife and saw grown-up photos of the woman and her kids.

Egwu heaped accolades on her for doing a good job with nurturing the children while also offering some words of prayers for her.

She continued by dishing out words of advice to fellow women who have ex-husbands.

She advised that women should ensure that even after separation, the man takes full responsibility for his children.