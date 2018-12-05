How media contributes to political instability in Nigeria–Tella

Alhaji Liad Tella, a veteran journalist and university teacher, on Wednesday, blamed the collapse of the First and Second Republics in Nigeria on the collaboration of the media with politicians.

Tella stated this while speaking as the guest speaker at the Yusuf-O-Ali Annual Media Summit organised by the Kwara council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the summit was: “Nigeria’s 2019 General Election: The Courage to Face the Truth’’.

Tella said that in spite of the vital role the media played in securing independence for the country in 1960, it made itself inconsequential by playing into the hands of politicians immediately after the struggle.

He said: “The media forgot to realise that media should not necessarily be the enemy of the Nigerian government.

“They began to box government in a way that is not beneficial to the government and the people.

“The boxing was so much that the military had to come in 1966.

“The 1965 election was portrayed as the worst in the history of the world and this alongside other issues led to the 1966 coup d’etat.

“The media celebrated this coup.’’

Tella said the media was also instrumental to the collapse of the Shehu Shagari government in 1983.

The Mass Communication teacher at the University of Ilorin stated that media report portraying the Shagari government as corrupt and incompetent truncated the Second Republic.

He urged the media to uphold the principles of truth, objectivity, balance, integrity and professionalism in the course of reportage, particularly during the forthcoming general elections.

Tella also lamented the challenges facing journalists in the country, saying non-payment of salaries remained a terrible experience in the practice.

He said: “Notwithstanding this, we must embrace and accept media responsibility to avoid chaos and violence.

“If you choose to stay in journalism, stay there to uphold the truth, objectivity and facts.

“When it becomes difficult to do that, then seek career development elsewhere.’’

He further urged the media to refrain from promoting hate speech and fake news during the general elections, warning that no serious journalist should report based on social media message.