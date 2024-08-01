How man inside car dropped explosive in Lagos, fled + Photos

The Lagos State Police Command said it has foiled an alleged bomb attack in the State.

According to the Command, the attack, via an Improvised Explosive Device, was foiled on July 31, 2024 at about 4pm.

A police officer was said to have reported at EOD-CBRN base, Ikeja that while he was on his way along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, he sighted an unregistered Corolla car parked along the road, close to the gate of PMF 23 Barracks, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja.

It was claimed that a young man alighted from the car, carefully dropped a bag by the side of the Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit fence, returned to his vehicle and immediately zoomed off.

The Command said: “On the report, a team of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD-CBRN) from the base was quickly mobilised to the scene to identify the object and render the same safe.

“The team on arrival discovered it to be an IED and subsequently the area was cordoned off.

“Standard Operating Practice was adopted and IED was rendered safe and thereafter taken to a safe distance for detonation accordingly.

“Meanwhile, the residual of the IED was collected for further analysis.”

