How man allegedly raped 20-year-old in uncompleted building – Medic

A medical doctor, Mrs Aniekan Makanjuola, on Thursday told an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence and Sexual Court how a man, Idowu Omashegbe, allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman in an uncompleted building.

Makanjuola, a staff of Women at Risk International Foundation, (WARIF), said the survivor (name withheld) presented herself at the centre on March 16, 2020 for medical examination.

She said the survivor gave a history of how the defendant and others still at large allegedly dragged her to an uncompleted building, robbed her of a phone and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

The witness was led in evidence by the state counsel, Inumidun Solarin.

According to her, “The survivor said eight days before she came to WARIF, she and her friends were returning from an outing when she overheard some boys shouting ‘thief’ and they hid in a house.

“She said after the boys left, they came out but unknown to them, another group of armed boys accosted them and collected their phones.

“The survivor said the boys also collected a phone from her belonging to another person, and she begged them to return the phone but the boys insisted she must follow them before they could give her the phone.

“She said when they got to a location, the boys told her they would only give her the phone if they had sex with her and she said out of fear, she agreed and each of the boys took turns to have sex with her.”

The witness further told the court that the survivor told her that two of the boys that earlier raped her, again, allegedly ran after her after she boarded a tricycle and dragged her into an uncompleted building.

“She said the two boys came on a bike and blocked the tricycle, ordered her out of it, took her to an uncompleted building and had sexual intercourse with her.

“She said they also locked her up in the building after collecting her phone.

“The survivor said she was able to come out of the building and met some officers whom she reported the incident to, and they followed her back to the building where one of the boys was apprehended,” the doctor said.

According to the witness, the medical examination conducted on the survivor showed blunt penetration of vagina which was consistent with the survivor’s history.

While under cross-examination, the witness said the survivor did not mention the names of the boys and her medical examination was based on what she saw.

Justice Ramon Oshodi adjourned the case until May 5 for continuation of trial.