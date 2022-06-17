How LASMA official almost killed me — Commuter + Video

An unidentified commuter has narrated how a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority official almost killed her.

According to the lady, she fell out of a vehicle in motion opened suddenly by the LASTMA operative who looked unperturbed.

In a video apparently recorded by the lady, she was heard warning a police officer and some onlookers not to touch her.

Though, it was not clear what actually happened, the lady said the officer opened the bus she was in while it was on motion.

She also questioned the official if he thinks that everyone can get away with anything they do in Nigeria.

The lady said the family members of the LASMA official will receive the same treatment meted to her.