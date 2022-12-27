How Lagos policeman killed my pregnant wife – Lawyer’s husband

Gbenga Raheem, the husband of a female lawyer, Bolanle, who was shot dead on Sunday in Ajah area of Lagos State by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, has narrated how his wife was killed.

The bereaved husband spoke on Monday when sympathisers visited him in his house in Ajah area of Lagos State.

According to Raheem, his late 41-year-old wife was pregnant at the time she was shot dead by Vandi, who has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command alongside two others with him based on the order of the Command’s Commissioner, CP Abiodun Alabi.

Gbenga told his guests: “On December 25, my wife, nieces, nephews, and cousins, who had come for the holiday, all went to church.

“On our way back, my wife said since it was Christmas Day, we should take everyone out.

“So we went to a supermarket at Abraham Adesanya, then to Domino’s Pizza.

“After that, we headed towards Ajah to do a U-turn to come back to Abraham Adesanya.

“When we took the U-turn, we saw policemen stopping some vehicles.

“As we approached them, they said we should stop.

“And in the process, we heard a loud sound on my wife’s side window.

“All of a sudden, I saw blood gushing out of her chest.

“I immediately ran out.

“My sister-in-law, who was also with us, ran out and held the policeman.

“He cocked his gun at her too.

“Talking to him was pointless.

“So I went to see if anything could be done.

“I saw my wife gasping for breath.

“And by that time, my sister-in-law had brought the policeman into the car and pushed him into the front seat.

“We drove to a hospital, but they said they couldn’t handle it.

“We eventually took her to Grandville Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

“The policemen took her body and put it in the truck.

“They wanted me to follow them, but I said I needed to go and settle my children.”





