The widow of one of the six slain policemen who received compensation from the Lagos State Government says the gesture has not only wiped off the family’s tears, it has also brightened their hope to attain the future their slain breadwinner had envisioned.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Thursday presented a cheque of N10 million each to the families of six police officers killed in Lagos in the violence that followed the recent #EndSARS protests.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the compensation was the state government’s modest reward for their gallantry, pointing out that the gesture would help the families to heal from the loss, describing the slain officers as “heroes” who sacrificed their lives to secure lives and properties in the state.

The governor, while presenting the cheques, said it was in fulfilment of his administration’s pledge made at an earlier meeting with police officers.

He also announced scholarship awards to the children of the deceased officers up to the university level.

Among those given the cash benefits were the widows of the late ASP Yaro Edwards, who, until his death, was attached to Denton Police Division; late Inspector Adegbenro Aderibigbe, who, until his death, was attached to Meiran Police Station; late Inspector Ayodeji Erinfolami, attached to the anti-kidnapping unit; late Inspector Samson Ehibo, attached to Ilasamaja Police Station; and Sergeant Abiodun Bejide of the Operations Department.

The widow of Aderibigbe, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard at the Civic Centre, venue of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund 14th Town Hall meeting on security, where the cheques were presented, said the governor’s gesture had not only wiped off their tears, but brightened their hope to attain the future their slain breadwinners, had envisioned.

Adegbenro said: “My family is happy about it.

“It was a voluntary donation, so I wasn’t expecting it.

“We are happy.

“My children are very happy.

“One of them is in secondary school, while the two others are in primary school.

“I thank the governor for what he has done for us.”