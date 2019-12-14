More insights have emerged on how the police in Lagos State arrested two suspects, who, on Sunday night, invaded the Lugard, Ikoyi, Lagos State home of the Managing Director of Maersk Line Shipping Company, Gildas Tohouo, killing his wife in the process.

The police in the state in an operation, personally led by the Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, had less than an hour after the attack, arrested an electrician in the estate, Goke Olamilekan, who invited one of his friends, Akande Adeyinka, to carry out the dastardly act.

Odumosu, who raced to the scene on receiving a distress call from the shipping company, was said to have personally smoked out the two suspects from their hiding.

One of the two suspects, Akande, had reportedly climbed a mango tree when the police boss beamed his long torch light on him.

He was promptly arrested.

A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the Sunday night operation by the police team as “effective and timely” and added that the two suspects would have escaped from the scene, if Odumosu had not arrived.

The police source also said the insistence of the Lagos State police boss that they should search everywhere around the estate, despite the darkness, helped in the arrest of the suspects.

The top police source said: “The CP was on patrol when he received the distress call and he swiftly moved to the scene where he mobilised the Divisional Police Officer and the Area Commander in the area.

“It was dark and everybody wanted to go home but the CP insisted that we must get something that would help in not just the investigation but also to quickly arrest the perpetrators.

“It was an affective and timely operation.

“Those boys would have escaped if the CP had not gone there himself.

“They were hiding and no one would have thought that somebody was on the tree.

“At a time, people felt that it was late and that everybody should go, but the CP went to his vehicle and brought out a torch.

“It was very sharp.

“He was beaming the light in different directions.

“When he pointed it up the tree, there one of the suspects was hiding.”

Preliminary investigations by the police also revealed that the two suspects had planned the operation for three weeks before eventually carrying it out last Sunday.

The police also found out that the two suspects hid their weapons in one of the vacant flats in the estate and strategised on how to carry out the operation.

The electrician had told his partner in crime to lie to the security men that he was going to see a certain Mr. Max, which coincidentally is the name of one of the residents of the estate.