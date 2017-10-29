How Joshua floored stubborn Takam in brutal battle

Anthony Joshua retained his WBA ‘super’ and IBF heavyweight titles with a 10th round stoppage win over Carlos Takam after a brutal battle in Cardiff.

Joshua, 28, was too strong for Cameroon’s Takam, 36, in a bout watched by 74,500 fans at the Principality Stadium, where the All Blacks will play Wales next month.

Takam suffered a cut to his face in the fourth round, but was able to carry on till the 10th.

Joshua is now expected to put his WBA, IBF and IBO belts on the line against New Zealand’s Joseph Parker early next year.

Parker beat Takam on points in May 2016.