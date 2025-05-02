How investments in reskilling, trust help businesses succeed in Agentic AI Era, by Linda Saunders

The ascent of agentic AI, systems that can perform tasks without human intervention, represents not just an incremental technological advancement but a fundamental reshaping of the business landscape. The possibilities for enhanced productivity and innovation are immense.

Using AI agents, businesses around the world are unlocking a piece of the potential $6 trillion digital labor market opportunity.

Businesses that fail to adopt agentic AI, however, risk disruption by competitors or savvy upstarts. This demands a proactive and strategic response from leaders. In this new era of human-AI collaboration, leaders must center their efforts around two key pillars: large-scale employee reskilling and establishing a trustworthy AI ecosystem.

Reskilling for the agentic AI era

With just 15 percent of workers saying that they have the education and training necessary to use AI effectively, reskilling must be a priority for every business leader.

Employees must be given access to learning opportunities so they can adopt human-AI collaboration skills, including a foundational understanding of agentic AI and prompt engineering — a way to provide clear and effective instructions to AI systems.

Consider, for instance, the evolving role of developers. With AI agents capable of handling routine coding, developers can focus on bigger-picture tasks like system design and future planning.

According to Salesforce’s latest State of IT survey of software development leaders‌, more than nine in 10 developers are excited about AI’s impact on their careers, and an overwhelming 96 percent expect it to change the developer experience for the better. More than four in five believe AI agents will become as essential to app development as traditional software tools, the survey found.

In addition to technical abilities, cultivating human and business skills is vital for fostering a trusted environment where teams feel comfortable experimenting with AI. And, as every employee increasingly manages individual or even teams of agents, developing basic managerial skills across the workforce will become increasingly important.

Identifying the skills is just the first step. To succeed in the agentic AI era, businesses need to develop a comprehensive strategy that incorporates these skills into their workforce plan. This includes setting clear, measurable goals and actively tracking progress.

Managers need to provide active guidance and support to employees throughout this transformation, ensuring the workforce remains relevant and engaged.

Adopting trusted AI across the ecosystem

As the capabilities of agents grow, so too does the responsibility to manage ‌associated risks. It’s imperative to ensure these systems are fair and prevent stereotypes or alienation. The very qualities that make AI transformative can also lead to biases and erode trust if not managed.

To fully harness the potential of agentic AI, businesses must prioritise trust and safety at every stage of development and deployment.

This means implementing strong security measures and adhering to ethical AI practices to safeguard data and ensure responsible use.

Guardrails for AI agents can be established using natural language topics and instructions specifying when an agent should escalate or transfer a task to a human. Concerns around data privacy and potential biases must be proactively addressed through strong data protection protocols and transparent communication.

Equally important are tools that foster transparency and empower users to make informed decisions regarding task delegation to AI. Employees need a clear understanding of the capabilities and limitations of the AI agents they collaborate with, alongside having control over the tasks being automated.

A key feature of Agentforce is its capacity for autonomous operation within specifically defined guardrails. This means that while ‌AI agents can operate independently, making decisions and taking actions, they do so within boundaries established by human teams, ensuring alignment with business objectives and policies. The Einstein Trust Layer enables Agentforce to use any LLM safely by ensuring that no Salesforce data is viewed or retained by third-party model providers.

The power of reskilling and trust to drive innovation

The transition to an AI-powered future will bring challenges, particularly ensuring employees have access to the right infrastructure, high-quality data, and relevant skills.

However, by investing in reskilling and comprehensive training programs, organisations can empower teams to work effectively alongside AI agents, adapt to the evolving nature of work, and ultimately drive innovation in this age of digital labour.

Building a robust infrastructure that prioritizes trust and safety, and fosters transparency, will also be instrumental in mitigating disruptions and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

Ultimately, investing in both AI agents and human employees, and actively fostering their collaboration in a trusted way, will enable businesses to operate at scale and realise their full potential in the agentic AI era.

. Saunders is the Country Manager and Senior Director Solution Engineering, Africa at Salesforce.

