How Imisi emerged fourth woman to take BBNaija crown

On Sunday night, Imisi was announced as the winner of the Big Brother Naija 10/10 season, sealing her place in the show’s history as its fourth female winner since the show’s inception.

The announcement, made live to millions across the continent, ended weeks of speculation and fan campaigns that turned the 10-week reality series into one of the most talked-about seasons in recent years.

Imisi edged past the competition with 42.8 percent of the total votes.

The runners-up, Dede and Koyin, secured 15.94 percent and 15.23 percent respectively, a result that revealed how closely contested this finale was in a season where the polls have been unpredictable

“I’m so grateful,” she told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as soon as she stepped on the stage.

That moment was the culmination of a journey that began months earlier, the 23-year-old coming into the house as a fashion designer with a big personality.

On the stage, she mentioned that she was ready for the chaos, connections, and comebacks this season had, and she has delivered.

Inside the house, she became a mirror for the audience.

Quick with empathy but unflinching in confrontation, she carried the air of someone who could not be ignored.

Her sharp comebacks earned her the reputation of ‘representing the streets,’ and her chaotic flair, from bold outfit choices to her unfiltered manner of speech, gave the season some of its most memorable moments.

Early on, her ability to stir conflict made housemates wary of her, but for the viewers, that was part of what endeared her to them.

Her impact stretched far beyond the walls of the house.

On social media, her fandom swelled as many believed she was being underestimated because of her background.

That perception only strengthened their support.

They rallied behind her resilience and celebrated the roles she played inside: a trusted confidante to Kola, a fierce defender of Isabella, and a natural entertainer for the whole house.

For many fans, Imisi embodied empathy, loyalty and the kind of disruptive energy that kept the season alive.

When her name was announced, she walked away with the grand prize of N150 million and a brand-new SUV.

But the bigger prize may be the cultural weight of her victory.

Imisi now stands alongside Mercy Eke, Phyna, and Ilebaye as one of the most memorable winners of the show.

More importantly, her triumph marks her as the fourth female winner in BBNaija’s nine-year history, a milestone that speaks to the growing influence of women in shaping the show’s legacy.