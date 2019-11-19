The new Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has revealed his strategies for combating crime in the state.

Odumosu made the revelation on Monday when he took over the leadership of the Command from the outgone CP, who is now an Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zubairu Muazu, at the Command headquarters in Ikeja.

The new CP, who vowed to keep men and officers of the Command on their toes, said his mission was to fight crime to a standstill and protect lives and property in the State.

He said: “Today is not a speech making day, but I want to assure members of the public of my commitment in the fight against crime in Lagos.

“I am a believer of community policing.

“We are going to involve the citizens in the the war against crime through community policing.

“We will keep our officers on their toes because I am here to fight crime.

“I can’t be awake while my officers are sleeping.

“I won’t take it.

“My officers must be awake with me.

“We are going to improve on what our predecessors did, especially the outgoing AIG.

“I have been in Lagos.

“I have the wealth of experience and I am going to deplore that residual knowledge to the crime pattern in Lagos and frantically attack it.

“I am coming to the table with measures to improve the security in the State.

“The strategies are not meant to be disclosed on air, but I just want public to partner with us because community policing is the thing and the basis of our success.

“I need the assistance of the public.

“It is a symbiotic relationship.

“I repeat: I will put policemen on their toes to work round the clock.

“l can’t be a kerosine and expect a Divisional Police Officer to be palm oil.

“They must be on the road.

“I am not just sitting in the office, so they must be on the road.

“They are my officers and we have to work together.

“It is for them to do what they are paid to do.

“When I say on their toes, I mean they must work and to ensure that the fundamental human rights of people are guaranteed.”

Muazu equally called on the Officers and Men of the Command to give Odumosu maximum cooperation as they did to him.

He said the fight against crime is not the CP’s business alone, adding: “The war is for everybody.

“I want you to support him the way you supported me.

“One of the major challenges that is still confronting the command is the issue of cultism.”

Turning to Odumosu, Muazu added: “I want you to tackle cultism and kidnapping headlong because bank robbery are things of the past in the State.

“I thank my predecessors, especially Retired AIG Kayode Aderanti, CP Fatai Owoseni and CP Edgal Imohimi, whose templates in crime fighting that I consolidated and improved on.”