Tony Olofu, new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, has said at Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area that he would employ drastic measures in crime prevention.

Olofu, who spoke on Thursday, resumed office as Commissioner of Police in Anambra State on September 10.

He said at his maiden news conference that he would employ measures in line with security control techniques to rearrange and stabilise security architecture in the state.

He said the command would undertake critical threat analysis and embark on painstaking intelligence gathering through strategic deployment of intelligence assets.

“We have robust synergy with sister security agencies, organised vigilance groups and other stakeholders to realise the goal,” he said.

Olofu assured that the fight against crime would focus on armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, land disputes, kingship tussles and boundary issues.

He added that the thrust would also focus on farmers/herders clashes, public disturbances, attack on unsuspecting members of the public and security personnel, government infrastructures and sundry offences.

He said he had been briefed on a number of security challenges in the state and had been able to wade into the crises to forestall further incidences.

“The command is fully prepared with newest security strategies that will be more proactive to dominate the public space and checkmate acts of criminality,” he said.

The Commissioner also assured said the command had been bold in confronting numerous challenges faced by the state and had recorded several successes in curbing crimes.

He said senior operatives of the command had also briefed him about the immense support of Governor Willie Obiano, traditional rulers, religious bodies and other stakeholders.

“I sincerely commend the state for such support and appreciate them for supporting the police in their noble course of enforcing law and order,” he said, assuring that his tenure would not abort the cordial relationship.

He said where practicable, the command would support the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution and community policing principles to discharge its duties.

Olofu said the command would like to be in partnership with critical stakeholders, including the media, in its poise to rid the state of bad elements and guarantee peace and progress of all.

He said: “There is no doubt that as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, you are critical partners in the peace and security architecture of the state.

“As the 31st Commissioner of Police in Anambra, I give thanks to Almighty God for his favour and mercies and the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, for finding me worthy to serve as the Commissioner of Police at this critical moment of our nation’s history.

“I am not unmindful of other challenges bordering on professional misconduct on the part of our officers and men such as extortion, unlawful detention and incivility to members of the public among others.”

He urged members of the public to promptly report erring officers to the command for appropriate sanctions.

Olofu urged the people of Anambra State to remain law-abiding, vigilant and continue to partner and support the police and other security agencies as they synergise and collaborate to fight all forms of criminality.

“For those who have been misled to take to crime, you are warned to retrace your steps as the command is poised to deal squarely with all acts of criminality without regard for status,” the Commissioner said.