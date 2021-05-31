A 51-year-old building materials merchant, Maduabuchi Linus Onwuamanam, was on Saturday gruesomely murdered at the Oremeji area of Mokola, on the Sango Roundabout Road, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He was reportedly attacked by four gun-wielding assailants while he was at a relaxation spot in the area.

One of his attackers was said to have shot at Onwuamanam.

He was not hit by the bullets.

He then reportedly attempted to escape, but his assailants went after him on motorcycles, which brought them for the operation.

They caught up with him where he was hiding and started inflicting machete cuts on him.

Thereafter, they were said to have shot him point blank, after which they stabbed him severally to make sure he was dead.

Onwuamanam’s wife, Christianah, reported the incident to the police at the Mokola Division at about 10:10pm on Saturday.

The late businessman was said to have owned a shopping complex: Blessed Maduabuchi, located behind the former WAATECO building at Oke Bola area of Ibadan as well as several other shops at Ogunpa Labaowo Market.

An Igbo man, who did not want to be named, described the deceased as an easygoing person who was not used to mingling with many people and would not join in ethnic or national politics.

The spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident but could not give details.

Osifeso said investigations had begun to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, with the aim of apprehending the perpetrators.