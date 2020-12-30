A presenter with Television Continental, Bukola Samuel-Wemimo, has narrated how operatives of the Department of State Services detained her and her driver on Wednesday in Lagos.

The anchor of Fireworks on the award-winning television station narrated her ordeal on her Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Samuel-Wemimo said it was the practice of the SSS operatives on CMD Road in Lagos State, which leads to her office, to intimidate commuters during gridlocks.

She began: “I am being detained unlawfully here by the @StateDeptDSS on CMD road Magodo for doing no wrong. It is the practice of the DSS to stop traffic when it builds up to their office from the center for management and development.

“My driver crossed unknowingly, we explained to them that it was unintended.”

“I even told them that it happened to me before when I drove myself and I parked immediately apologizing. But obviously they don’t like outspoken Nigerians. By stopping traffic in front of their office beside cmd road, @StateDeptDSS contributes to the Gridlock.

“If the intention is to secure their area, it is good, but the collective safety of drivers is also important. The first DSS official had actually let us go, but another farther off who wants to prove tough has detained us. I will not be intimidated.”

However, Samuel-Wemimo said as soon as she started tweeting about the irregularities of the operatives, she was released.

She added: “As soon as I started tweeting the overzealous officials went into their office. They thought I would come begging. I refuse to be intimidated @dss_nigeria stopping traffic during gridlock in front of your office doesn’t make sense.

“Newcomers to the route will inevitably skip it. And it is also not a safe approach to security.

“I have been released. I refuse to be intimidated. Thank you everyone. I have been released. Happy new year!”