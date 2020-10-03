RelatedPosts No Content Available

Ogun State-based broadcaster, Wole Sorunke aka MC Murphy, has narrated how he was beaten to a pulp by popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, aka KWAM1 and his boys on Thursday night at the 60th birthday party of the Olu of Itori, Oba Abdulfatai Akamo, in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was reported that both Ayinde and Murphy were invited to the party to perform as musicians and compere, respectively.

According to MC Murphy, while on stage, Ayinde snubbed him alongside his client, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Olageospatial Global Investment Company, Fasina Olajide.

He said he was shocked by the attitude of Ayinde towards him and his client and left the stage with his client but was surprised when KWAM1 and some of his boys simply identified as KC and Gaji got off stage and “descended on” him where he was sitting.

Though MC Murphy noted that Ayinde later expressed regret over the assault and apologised to him, he decided to make the matter public and seek justice in order to serve as a deterrent to the musician, who, according to him, is fond of beating up people at the slightest provocation.

Meanwhile, the President of Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria, Desmond Nwachukwu, while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State described the incident as unbecoming of the artiste and holder of the ‘Mayegun of Yorubaland’ title.

Nwachukwu also appealed to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, to immediately strip the Fuji star of the title bestowed on him.

However, Ayinde’s media manager, Kunle Rasheed, has denied the alleged assault by his boss on MC Murphy.

Rasheed said that anything that happened to Sorunke had nothing to do with KWAM1.