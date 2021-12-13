How I was almost raped in a Military facility — Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has recounted how she was almost raped while engaging in investigative journalism.

Dabiri-Erewa spoke at the maiden edition of the National Freedom of Information Awards in Abuja over the weekend.

The ceremony was organised by the International Press Centre and Media Rights Agenda.

Dabiri-Erewa, who spoke after receiving an award, encouraged journalists in Nigeria to brace the odd and undertake investigative journalism.

Sharing her experience during her active years in the profession, the former House of Representatives member, who represented Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos State, recalled how the timely intervention of Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, saved her.

She had been arrested and locked up in a military facility in Apapa area of Lagos State.

Dabiri-Erewa, who worked with the Nigerian Television Authority for 15 years, anchoring the weekly NTA News line programme, said: “Dare to venture, dare to succeed.

“I was arrested at a point I was doing investigative journalism, locked up in Apapa in one of the military facilities there.

“What saved me from being raped was Major Al-Mustapha who happened to come in at that point.

So, you cannot afford to be afraid.”