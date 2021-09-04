How I want to be remembered when I quit Police – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has pledged to leave behind a professionalised Nigeria Police Force.

Baba made the pledge on Friday while speaking to stakeholders at a one-day duty tour to the Jigawa State Police Command.

“I want to leave a legacy of professionalised police, a dedicated Police Force with sincerity of purpose, zeal and courage,” Baba said.

He also promised to apply the policy of reward and punishment to enhance service delivery among police personnel.

He added: “I will also reward hardworking officers and punish bad eggs in service.

“Reward is to motivate, while punishment is to serve as deterrent to others.”

The police boss warned those recording police activities in video or audio and sending same out through the social media to desist from such acts.

According to Baba, any police officer caught doing that will be punished accordingly.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Sale, told the IGP that Jigawa State was relatively peaceful.

Sale said: “Jigawa is relatively peaceful.

“And since my assumption of duty on August 8, I’ve put in place some proactive crime-fighting strategies.

“By the grace of God, Jigawa State will continue to be one of the safest places where inhabitants can sleep with their two eyes closed.”

Sale, however, noted that though the state was relatively peaceful, there were pockets of robberies, abductions, culpable homicides in parts of the state.

The CP said the command was putting in place security strategies to nip in the bud any security challenge that might arise.

On the challenges faced by the command, Sale listed inadequate manpower, inadequate accommodation, lack of operational vehicles and obsolete communication equipment.

He, however, pointed out that despite the challenges, the command would not relent in fighting crimes.

Responding to the various challenges raised by the CP, the IG said: “Don’t allow your challenges to bring you down.

“It not only the police, every sector or organisation has challenges.

“It should rather encourage you to do more by devising different means to overcome such challenges.

“But we will do our best to address them.”