How I want to be addressed from now on, says Niger Governor Bago

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, of Niger State has dropped “His Excellency” title for “Farmer Governor”.

Governor Bago stated this during the presentation of the 2024 Budget to the state House of Assembly.

He said that the name is to reinforce the priority of the government on agriculture.

The governor said he should no longer be called “His Excellency” or “Honourable” or “Mr Governor”, but be called “Farmer Governor.”

He said: “I want to inform the people of Niger state that from today, my nomenclature has changed and I wish to be addressed as Farmer Governor Bago henceforth.”

Bago, who wore a tee-shirt and a pair of trousers during the presentation, however, said that he has not banned the wearing of agbada by civil servants as carried by some media organisations.

He explained that he only emphasised the need for civil servants working in the Ministries of Works, Agriculture or other ministries that require physical functioning to dress in outfits that would enable them function properly.

The governor also converted the state Trade Fair Complex into a multipurpose complex for sports and recreation, renaming it as the Bola Tinubu Square.