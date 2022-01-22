How I tricked my five-year-old pupil before killing her — Proprietor

The proprietor of Noble Kids Nursery and Primary School, Kano, Abdulmalik Tanko, who kidnapped and murdered his five year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, on Friday revealed the discussion he had with her before poisoning and killed her.

Tanko spoke with newsmen at the Kano State Police Command Headquarters, where he was paraded before newsmen.

He said that he used a rat poison he bought for N100 to kill Abubakar.

He said: “I picked her at home when she was already sleeping.

“It was getting to 11pm.

“I had finished drinking tea when I woke her up.

“I put the remaining tea in an empty container of BoBo yoghurt.

“Then I poured rat killer poison inside it.

“I told her that I was taking her back to her uncle’s house and on our way, I gave her the drink on the road and she drank it.

“Then we entered one branch of the school, because the school’s branches are two.

“We entered the other branch with her and I told her I was going to pick something inside.

“She entered and that was where she finally died.”

Tanko also also told newsmen that he buried her in the school because he was not able to get a secure place to dig a hole and bury her.