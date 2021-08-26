How I spent two hours in dilapidated police station — M.I. Abaga

Popular singer, M.I. Abaga, has lamented over the poor state of Nigerian police stations across the country.

The rapper expressed his displeasure through Instagram page on his experience at a station he did not name.

Abaga stated that he spent two hours in one of the country’s police stations, while noting that there is a lot to be done.

However, the rapper did not disclose his reasons for his visit to the police station.

He wrote: “Spent two hours in a police station last night.

“The working conditions, mental conditioning, dilapidation.

“We have work to do as a country.

“Get your PVC.

“No, really, get your damn PVC.”