Olisa Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Tuesday told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja how he spent the N400 million he received from the Administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The money, tagged as proceed of money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, was paid to Metuh through the Office of the then National Security Adviser, retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

According to Metuh, while testifying before Justice Okon Abang: “We leased an office through the late Chief Tony Aneni, amounting to N25 million.

“He requested for cash payment and over N21 million was made in cheque in his name and delivered to him.

“The office was fully furnished with state-of-the-art-computers, internet facility, two brand new generators and staff had 24 hours access to the office daily.”

Metuh further revealed that N37 million was used for media engagements and meetings with editors in Nigeria, adding that expenditures on analysts, content developers, core staff and support staff hired for the purpose of the assignment amounted to N13 million, “while CNC connect, one of the consulting firms, came to N7 million.”

He also revealed that workshops and perception management campaign cost N23 million and N10 million was spent on new media, while the production of materials, appearances on radio and other media services gulped N15 million.

According to Metuh, who is the first defendant in the matter, the cost of security, transportation, hotel allowances amongst others amounted to N47 million.

He said the total amount spent in the South South zone was N55 million, while the Northern zone, handled by the late Tony Anene amounted to N97 million with an additional N1.4 million, which was used for procurement of public address systems.

Metuh further told the court that the amount spent in the South East region amounted to N40.4 million, while honorarium for different recruited persons cost N200,000 each, adding that there were 57 of them.

While concluding his witness, Metuh said that a total sum of N421 million was expended on supposed national assignment, as contained in exhibits before the court.

Recall that Metuh is being prosecuted by the, EFCC for allegedly receiving N400 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser in 2014 to run advocacy campaign for former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2015 general elections.

During the continuation of his trial on Tuesday, which had suffered many adjournments, Metuh accused the EFCC of engaging in media frenzy since his arrest in 2015.

He added that he refused to provide a list which contains names of those he gave monies while executing the national assignment given to him by the former President.

He said: “The whole issue borders on the investigation activities of EFCC.

“They requested that I provide the names of those I disbursed the monies to.

“I refused to discuss that with them because I knew it was going to be a subject of media frenzy.”

Metuh said his story attracted several malicious newspaper headlines, adding further that the headlines presented him to be the one who embezzled the alleged N400 million security funds.

While being led in evidence, the defendant denied making any payment through one Nneka Ararume (staff of ARM Pension) to Kabiru Ibrahim, a Bureau De Change operator.

This was in response to the allegation that he gave $1 million to the BDC operator for the purpose of investment.

Both had testified as prosecution witnesses before Tuesday’s trial.

He said: “I did not make any payment of $1 million to Kabiru Ibrahim through Nneka Ararume.

“Ararume has never acted as my agent in this transaction or any other.

“She is a staff of ARM.”

Meanwhile, at the last sitting on May 24, 2019, the defendant during his examination stated that the national assignment given to him by Jonathan has nothing to do with his party activities.

He further informed the court that it wasn’t his first time of executing a national assignment for a president, adding that he was also able to execute a national assignment for former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Justice Abang there after adjourned the matter to June10 and 11 for cross-examination of the witness.