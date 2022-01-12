How I slaughtered, buried 13-year-old girl in shallow grave — Suspect

A suspect, Auwalu Abdulrashid, given details of how he slaughtered and buried in a shallow grave a 13-year-old hawker in Kano State.

The spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

Kiyawa said the suspect kidnapped the girl and took her to an uncompleted building where he strangled her, cut her throat and buried her remains in a shallow grave.

He said after killing the victim, he reached out to her family and demanded a N1 million ransom.

He said: “On the 21/06/2021 at about 1000hrs, a report was received from a resident of Tofa Town, Tofa LGA, Kano State that his daughter, Zuwaira, ‘f’, 13 years old, was kidnapped and a ransom of One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00) was demanded and later settled at Four Hundred Thousand Naira (N400,000.00).

“While negotiating for the ransom, the body of the victim was discovered in an uncompleted building, slaughtered and buried in a shallow grave.

“On receipt of the ugly report, scene visited, the body was exhumed, examined and confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor and released to the relatives for burial according to Islamic rites,”

Kiyawa added that Abdulrashid also confessed that he had earlier kidnapped the three-year-old brother of the victim and demanded a N2 million ransom.

He said the suspect released the child after collecting a N100,000 ransom.

He was said to have dropped the child at Dawanau Special Primary School in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.