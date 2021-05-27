A woman who got married to seven husbands has revealed how she manages all of them and also satisfies their sexual needs.

She disclosed that it was not her intention to marry seven husbands but the elders (deity) asked her to have several children but should have only one child per man.

In a documentary published by Youtube content platform, Afrimax, the African woman with seven husbands also disclosed how she satisfies them sexually.

The woman was carried on a wooden shoulder carriage by her husbands.

According to the woman, she is a powerful spiritualist and none of her husbands would dare cheat or think of leaving her.

She noted that she gets to know even before it happens.

She proudly revealed that she has built houses for all her husbands, hence she’s able to discharge her sexual duties with them separately in their houses.

The polyandrous traditional healer, who is reportedly living in peace with her husbands, does not cut her hair as was the case with her predecessors, saying, like the Biblical Samson, her powers emanates from the hair.

She stated that her elders (deity) show her the husband to marry in a vision and when she meets the men, it does not take long for her to convince them.

She noted that she has children for six of her husbands.

The woman also disclosed that people are scared of her.