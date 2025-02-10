How I sacked my first daughter over lateness — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has recalled how he once sacked his first daughter from his farm on account of late coming to work.

He said the action had an indescribable effect on all his employees, who reasoned: “If Baba could do this to his daughter, who are we?”

The former President made the disclosure while hosting Dayo Israel, the new board Chairman of the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at his residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library complex.

He advised Israel to brace up for the challenges ahead and be ready to step on toes, if necessary, for a successful tenure of office.

Obasanjo stressed that no effective leader can achieve success without making tough choices.

“No leader of note he has ever come across achieved without stepping on toes,” he stated.

Dr Israel was in company of the FMC, Abeokuta Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu and members of his management team.

Recounting the incident involving his daughter, who had joined his farm for practical experience after he left office as Head of State, Obasanjo said: “If you’re doing a job and you’re not stepping on toes, then you’re not effective.

“Shortly after I left office as Head of State, my first daughter, then at University of Ibadan, studying Veterinary Medicine, was engaged on my farm to gain some practical experience during a long vacation.

“On day one, she resumed a quarter past seven in the morning as against the usual 7 o’clock. I warned her, reminding her that she has an obligation to be of good example to other workers.

“I told her I will not hesitate to wield the big stick should the same be repeated going forward.

“To my amazement, the following day, she was late to work again. I did not hesitate to send her back right from the gate.

“Not surprisingly, this had an indescribable effect on all my employees, saying: ‘Iif Baba could do this to his daughter, who are we?’”

In addition, the former president urged Israel to be just, fair, and humane, even when difficult decisions must be made.

Earlier, the FMCA Board Chairman described Obasanjo as an international colossus, full of wisdom and wits.

Israel said: “Meeting Baba Obasanjo is always so much fun. As we begin this journey of transformation at FMC Abeokuta, Baba’s wisdom and experience are invaluable.”

