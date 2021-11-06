I reconciled Buhari and Babangida in my house — Kalu + Photo

A former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has told the story, in photograph, of how he reconciled former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kalu made the revelation with a photograph taken in his country home in Igbere, Abia State, on his Facebook page.

He shared the photograph, which had him, Buhari, Babangida and a former warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu on Friday.

The post, which has had 1.2 million comments as at press time on Friday night, also had Kalu saying he used the occasion to also reconcile Ojukwu with a former Vice President of Nigeria, late Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

The post read: “Good morning my dear friends, I have read a few comments insinuating that the picture attached is photoshopped.

“No, it is not.

“The picture was taken in 2005 at my country home Igbere when I had the honour to host and reconcile my leaders; Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu of blessed memory; President Muhammadu Buhari; President Ibrahim Babangida and Vice President Alex Ekwueme of blessed memory.

“Prior to the reconciliation, President Buhari and President Babangida were not talking to each other.

“On the other hand, Dim Ojukwu and Vice President Ekwueme were also not talking to each other.

“Ekwueme was yet to arrive when the photograph was shot.”