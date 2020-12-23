The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has given vivid details of how the 344 students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State were freed from the den of their abductors and the role he played.

Matawalle gave the graphic details when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

Matawalle said he made use of repentant bandits in the release of the boys.

He said: “As soon as the boys were kidnapped, we stepped in.

“We reached out to repentant bandits in the state.

“Negotiations were made and that was how they were released.

“The boys were released in Zamfara before they were moved to Katsina.”

Speaking on why he decided to negotiate with bandits since assuming office, Matawalle said: “Before I came onboard as the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, over 7,000 people were killed in such crisis and a dozen of hundreds of others were kidnapped by bandits within the eight years of my predecessor.

“Records have also shown that almost a million cattle and related animals were rustled by bandits in the state.

“Property and farm produce worth billions of naira belonging to innocent citizens were either destroyed, vandalised or carted away by these criminals.

“All these calamities and catastrophic consequences occurred in the hands of the APC (All Progressives Congress) government that ruled Zamfara State for almost a decade.

“However, between May 29, 2019 when I took over the leadership of the state to date, I rescued more than 2,000 kidnapped victims from their abductors.

“I collected over a thousand weapons from both the bandits and the members of the vigilance groups operating in the state.

“It is also worth noting here that for almost two years of my administration now, Zamfara State has not recorded such a number of deaths as was the case before my administration when hundreds of innocent people were being massacred almost on a daily basis.”

Matawalle, who also reacted to the allegation by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, that he was sponsoring banditry in the North West, said he was happy that the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and the Progressives Governors’ Forum were “satisfied with what I am doing to bring peace in my state and the region, and are all solidly behind me in my efforts to tackle banditry in the region”.

He said he would not take legal action against Nabena for the libelous comments against him and his government following the intervention of highly respected organisations and individuals.