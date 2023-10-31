How I killed Lecturer with two of my classmates — 14-year-old JSS 2 student + Photo

A 14-year-old Junior Secondary School 2 student, Joy Afekafe, has narrated how she and two of her classmates killed a Lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry at the School of Life Sciences of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, Dr. Funmilola Adefolalu, on October 28, 2023.

She spoke with newsmen at Bosso Police Station under the Niger State Police Command in Minna on Tuesday.

Afekafe, a student of Day Secondary School, Gidan Kuka, named her accomplices as Walex and Smart.

She said she decided to attack Adefolalu over her decision to send her away from her house for misbehaving.

She said the Lecturer took her in with a promise to sponsor her education but opted out following her consistent misbehaviour in the three weeks she was with her.

She said during the attack, Walex said there was no need leaving Adefolalu alive as she would report them to the police

Afekafe told newsmen: “It was Walex who said that she would recognise us if we left her alive.

“So they started stabbing her with the knife we brought.

“I then struggled with the knife with them, which made Smart enter her kitchen and take a knife there and they continued stabbing her.

“They stabbed her in her stomach, her hands, her legs and she was just shouting Jesus, Jesus.

“After all that, they took her phone and laptop and her car battery before we left the house in the motorcycle we came in.”

The spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, Abiodun Wasiu, said the police were still on the trail of Walex and Smart.

Wasiu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said investigation was ongoing and that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.