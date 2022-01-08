How I kidnapped my customer with help of DSS operatives — Suspect

A suspect, Akeem Ogunnibi, has told operatives of the Osun State Police Command how he conscripted five Officers of the Department of State Services to kidnap a Bureau De Change operator, simply identified as Bala.

The 42-year-old suspect said while the DSS operatives collected N210,000 from the victim, he was given just N15,000.

Ogunnibi, who was paraded at the Headquarters of the Osun State Police Command in Osogbo by the Command’s Commissioner, Olawale Olokode, said Bala was kidnapped in Sabo area of the State Capital.

He said: “Bala is a friend.

“He underpaid for a gold chain he bought from my brothers and when I confronted him, I was not satisfied with his explanation, hence I decided to call people I know in the DSS to deal with him.

“He paid N680,000 for a chain that is worth N972,000.

“So, I went to five DSS officers and we went to his place, picked him and took him to their command in Osogbo.

“He was not taken into the command.

“They collected the money from him.

“I was in the car when they negotiated.

“I am not aware of what was demanded, but he paid N210,000 and I was given N15,000.

“The DSS operatives were also arrested, but I don’t know why they were not paraded, but I am sure they were arrested as well.”

Olokode said Bala reported to the police that he was whisked away from his office by gun wielding men on December 30, 2021 around 5:30pm.

He said Bala further told the police that he was driven to a bush path along Ilesa Road, with ransom demanded from him before he could be released.

He said upon searching him, the N204,000 found on him was taken by the gunmen, adding that he was abandoned at the spot.

Olokode added that efforts are ongoing to bring Ogunnibi’s cohorts to book.