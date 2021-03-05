The Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has pledged to steer the organisation towards proactive and intelligence-led investigation.

Bawa said this in Abuja on Friday when he officially assumed duties at the commission’s headquarters.

Spokesperson for EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that the new EFCC boss promised a paradigm shift in the agency’s approach to anti-graft war, from fighting corrupt persons to fighting corruption.

Uwujaren quoted Bawa as having said: “There is a difference between fighting corruption and fighting corrupt people; and going forward, we are going to be proactive in our approach in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

“I will create a full-fledged directorate of intelligence that will spearhead intelligence gathering, which will ensure proactive response in the fight against corruption.

“We are going to digitalise our processes, and we are going to create a new full-pledged directorate of intelligence to enable us gather intelligence so that we will be proactive in our fight against economic and financial crimes.

“And by so doing, we will also provide the government with necessary quality advice that will lead to good governance.”

Bawa also assured stakeholders of the commission’s continued partnership.

He said: “For our strategic partners across the shores of this country, we will continue to work together with you.

“We will continue to share intelligence, to see that the stolen wealth of this country is returned for the betterment of us all.

“But all of these, we will be doing it the way the EFCC is known to be doing its things.

“The provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, extent laws of the country have always been and will always be our guide.”

The Chairman also pledged to prioritise staff welfare, stressing he was going to work on it, and also seek necessary support from the government.

“We know the problems and God willing, we are going to solve these problems,” he assured.

Earlier in his handing over remarks, the outgoing Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mohammed Umar, said under his watch, the Commission prosecuted 804 cases and obtained a total of 583 convictions.

Umar added that substantial recovery running into billions of Naira was made, while various assets were equally forfeited through interim or final Order of Court.

He congratulated Bawa for a well-deserved appointment and wished him well in his new assignment.

He said: “I am particularly delighted to be handing over the affairs of the Commission to Bawa.

“He is an officer with whom I have enjoyed close working relationship and who contributed immensely to our collective efforts in the war against Economic and Financial crimes.

“I have no doubt that he will do well, and I enjoin all staff to accord him the same support that I have received over the last seven months.”

Umar thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the opportunity to lead the Commission.