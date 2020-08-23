Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has revealed that she infected her children with Coronavirus Disease.

She said this while reacting to a debate on COVID-19 health guidelines before the reopening of movie production.

Recalling how she contracted the disease on a movie set, the actress said when she fell sick, she attributed it to stress.

Jalade-Ekeinde said: “I hardly fall ill and so when I left the set and started having chills the next day or so, I knew something wasn’t right. I thought it might be stress. This was on Monday, August 3. I waited till Tuesday and it got worse. I was shaking uncontrollably and my temperature was going through the roof.

“My spirit told me immediately, this is not malaria or fever. I have been extremely careful and paranoid about this COVID-19 stuff. So I told hubby I needed to be tested immediately. I have a son that has Asthma!

“They came to test me on Wednesday and my result came out on Thursday evening.… Positive. My world crashed. I felt crazy and empty.

“My symptoms were high fever and chills… luckily no other. But it was so bad, they contemplated coming to evacuate me as my viral load was high and I wasn’t getting better … but God arose for me. I went into isolation immediately. We got my result but my daughter started feeling funny.

“So they had to come to test the whole family … I had infected my daughter and asthmatic son! My God showed up for me as my son is asymptotic, so positive but not sick! My daughter lost her smell and taste and had severe diarrhoea. All has stopped now, thank God.

“My husband and last son tested negative. We are all now in remission … taking another test soon.

“It’s physically, spiritually and emotionally exhausting as the doctors tell you it’s a 50/50 chance. Nothing you do really saves you. You can only take the vitamins, manage the symptoms and hope your body fights.”