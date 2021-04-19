A Nigerian man has narrated how he impregnated his mother-in-law who later gave birth to a son.

The man, who shared details of his affair with his mother-in-law during a call-in show on Nigeria Info, said he got introduced to his mother-in-law while still engaged to his wife.

According to him, they had sex after they met at an “entertainment spot” with other friends.

The man, who disclosed that he was drunk at that time, said he was shocked after he learnt that his mother-in-law went ahead to have the baby, which she (mother-in-law) pinned on her husband.

The distraught man also revealed that when he asked his mother-in-law why she had the baby, she said she took the decision because her husband had always resented her because she had only female children.

The man also expressed how sad he is knowing that his son is now his “brother-in-law”.

He also added that he is thinking of divorcing his wife so that he can move on with his life.

However, he noted that his wife is a good woman and they both have a daughter together.

He also stated that he spoke with his elder brother who advised him to tell his father-in-law the truth.