How I have been managing diabetes for 35 years -Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has narrated how he had been managing diabetes for the past 35 years.

Obasanjo lamented that many of his friends have died of diabetes because they were unable to manage the disease.

The former president said this on Wednesday during the closing ceremony of the Ogun State Diabetes Youth Development Camp held in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo while advising the young patients maintained that diabetes is not a killer disease.

He revealed that he went around with his drugs and testing kits so as to ensure he has the right blood sugar level.

He stressed that he was above 80 years and could engage in every activity despite being diabetic.

The former president however told the young patients to follow prescriptions given to them in managing the disease.

He added, “I have been diagnosed with diabetes for more than 35 years now and here I am, I’m still going about, I’m still jumping up and down, I’m still doing many things many people of my age cannot do.

“Since I was diagnosed with diabetes, a number of my friends have died and the reason is that they just did not manage their diabetes the way they should manage it.

“It does not matter whether you are type one or type two, so far there is no cure for diabetes, maybe there will be a cure before I die, but I pray that there will be a cure before you die.

“You have to understand the type of food you should eat, you must completely abstain from sugar. The number of carbohydrates that you take must be watched.

“Don’t miss your drugs, in your own case, your insulin injection, I take my drugs along with me everywhere I go and I always check my blood sugar level regularly.

“Don’t let anybody put fear in your minds, diabetes, has no cure for now, but it can be managed.”

In his remarks, the camp coordinator, Dr Olubiyi Adesina, said the camp was organised to give information and encourage young people living with type-1 diabetes.