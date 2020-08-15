A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia, has said he got the information about a state governor from Northern part of the country leading Boko Haram insurgents from Fulani traders in a market.

The ex-CBN Chief said this in an interview with BBC Hausa on Thursday.

Mailafia, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the 2015 poll, said he received the information from “some Fulani traders” in the market and did not know that his comments would go viral.

Mailafia, who was invited by the Department of State Services over the issues, said he told the Secret Police what he knew about the incident and apologised for any statements he made that offended others.

He said he was a fan of President Muhammadu Buhari “but there are bad people who don’t give him the advice to help him”.