 How I found newly-born baby buried alive on my farm – Farmer

A farmer, Malam Kabiru Kamba, has narrated how he rescued a newly born baby girl, buried alive in his farmland in Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi.

Kamba, narrated the incident when he received a team of the state’s Technical Working Group of the Gender-Based Violence in his residence in Kamba on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the team was led by the former Permanent Secretary, State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Rafa’atu Hammani.

Narrating the incident, Kamba, said that he arrived at his farm on Friday and noticed an usual ridge among regular ones in his farmland.

“Out of curiosity, I flagged down some motorcyclists to help dig. While digging the ridge, we found a wrapper buried in the soil, which raised my suspicion.

“I immediately informed the police at a nearby checkpoint, who came and dug further, only to discover a baby girl, miraculously alive and crying, shrouded in a piece of textile,” he said.

Kamba said, upon his request, the baby was handed over to him by officials of the Dandi local government council, pending conclusion of police investigations.

“I have taken the custody of the child for humanity and out of compassion.

“In such situation, it is only normal to help. I was moved to care for her and requested her custody.

“I didn’t expect anything in return, it’s simply a humanitarian act, and coincidentally, my wife had just given birth; so breastfeeding the baby has not been a challenge.

“In fact, we have planned her naming ceremony for Wednesday, and I have already bought a ram and other essential requisites for the event. By Allah’s will, she will be named then,” he narrated.

On her part, his wife expressed willingness and joy in accepting the baby into their family.

“I felt perfectly fine and happy when my husband told me. I will take care of her just the way I will do to my own,” she promised.

Responding, Hammani, assured the rescuer that reports from the visit would be relayed to the Wife of the Governor, Hajiya Zainab-Nasare Idris, for further action.

In his remarks, the Secretary, TWG, Alhaji Nasiru Idris said the purpose of the visit was to express heartfelt concern over the incident, offer prayers of gratitude to Almighty Allah for sparing the baby’s life and commend the heroic actions of the rescuer.

He also reaffirmed TWG’s commitment to offering support to the baby, while commending the Nigeria Police for swinging into action in searching and bringing the perpetrator to book.

NAN reports that the team donated several essential items, including soap, baby clothes, detergents, diapers, a baby bed, powdered milk, mosquito net, and mattress, among others to the baby.

