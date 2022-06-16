How I dumped my boyfriend over Peter Obi – Twitter user

An Abuja-based lady simply identified as Josephine has ditched her lover for his refusal to support her presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Josephine tweeted she’s a staunch supporter of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Referring to her lover as a dummy, the lady declared she can’t continue dating such a fellow especially since he has refused to identify with her preferred presidential candidate.

“So I ended my relationship today because my boyfriend has refused to support @PeterObi, I can’t be dating a dummy.”