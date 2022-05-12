How I brought stability to Peoples Democratic Party — Saraki

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has narrated how he stabilised the party during the time of crisis.

The information was contained in a speech titled: “Record of Delivering Real Solutions,” delivered on Thursday in Abuja.

The speech was his formal declaration to the media and his friend his intention to stand for the 2023 presidential election.

The former President of the Senate said he was appointed as the Chairman of the National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee of the PDP when the party was enmeshed in criss.

The former two-term Governor of Kwara State said the party was to stabilise through his Committee.

It read: “Saraki is a committed and loyal party man who has undertaken several serious assignments on behalf of the party.

“The most recent such assignment was on December 2nd, 2020 when he was nominated as the Chairman of National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee (NRSC) of PDP charged with responsibility of resolving disputes and uniting members in state chapters where there were crises .

“The assignment was given to Saraki and five others at a time when PDP was haemorrhaging and let members were leaving in dries.

“The interventions by Saraki and the NRSX bought stability to the party and put in good stead to hold its national convention 30-31, 2021 where the current leadership was elected without rancour and to the surprise of the opposition a d other sceptics.”