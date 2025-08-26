How having more than one wife helps men overcome prostate cancer – Nigerian doctor + Video

In another twist to the long-standing debate on how often a man should have sex to lower the risk of prostate cancer, a Nigerian doctor, Dr. Rasheed Abassi, has made recommendations for men to ejaculate 21 times per month, stressing the need to have more than one woman to meet the target.

Dr. Abassi, the Chief Medical Officer of Heritage Men’s Clinic, made this recommendation while speaking on a programme: “The Discourse,” with Dr. ken.

According to the medical doctor, men with two to three wives live longer than men with one wife and by extension advises men to seek polygamy as a way to reduce the increase in Prostate cancer.

Highlighting that the concept of one man one woman is not ideal, Dr. Abassi asserted that men are biologically wired to be polygamists.

He said that most men don’t have erections when they are with their wives but get erections when they are with their side chicks.

He noted that this biological backing up the polygamist nature of men.

He said, “I believe as a medical practitioner that men are biologically wired to be polygamists.

“If I’m having erectile dysfunction, if you give me an alternate woman, a woman who is new to me and her pheromones click, my ED will disappear temporarily.

“Absolutely. And that’s why men come to the clinic now and say, Doc, when I’m with my wife, this thing doesn’t work. But when I go to my side chick, it wakes up.

“I just laugh because that’s a scientifically proven fact. Men with two, three wives tend to live an average of seven and a half years longer than men with one man, one woman.”

He pointed out that for one man and one woman, at the age of 50, it negatively affects a man’s s3xual life.

The medical practitioner further observed that when a man is not happy in the bedroom his productivity is affected thereby reducing his impact in life.

“One man, one woman, that man’s sexual activity is going to decrease after the age of 50.

“When a man is not happy in the bedroom, his productivity is affected. When that productivity is affected, the impact on the economy dwindles.

“So even the government will not get adequate taxes.

“You’re talking about these great entrepreneurs. If they’re not happy at home, they may spend more time at work and their productivity goes down and their unit at home is affected because they know they’re not going to get any performance there.”

The Specialist emphasized that when men are not getting enough erection, it will result in enlarged prostate leading to prostate cancer.

Dr. Rasheed asserts that erections, which are exclusively attained through sexual activity, are the only kind of exercise a man’s prostate gland receives.

“Men that are not getting enough erection, enough ejaculation a month will develop enlarged prostates.

“When they develop an enlarged prostate, that’s when bad things happen and it affects the quality of their life.

“In the past year, Dr. Ken, the secretary of defense in the U.S. has gone for prostate surgery. Martin Luther King’s son died of prostate problems.

“We’re losing quality men and this day and age we should not be because prostate cancer is one of the slowest growing and one of the ways we can reverse this is sexual activity and the big point should not just be one man, one woman because it has never been us. That’s un-African.

“That was started for economic reasons in the European American sphere.

“We are African. My grandparents, Dr. Ken, had 21 wives. In the defense of women, what I say is what the left hand does, don’t let the right hand know.

“You are not going to bring your other woman to your marital home. You want to have your other woman on the contract. You call her, she doesn’t call you.

“She doesn’t disrespect your home. So your woman is still your anchor, but you know why you’re doing it and your woman is on your side.

“She realizes that you must get your 21 times and if for some reason she’s not able to get it for you, hey, she knows where you are,” he added.

