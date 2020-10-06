Unidentified gunmen have killed Chungyang Mwadkon, the acting Village Head of Wereng community in Riyom Local Government area of Plateau State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the assailants, who invaded the community at about 9pm on Monday, also killed five other persons and injured many.

Kim Francis, 32, who survived the attack with bullets wounds, told NAN that the hoodlums were initially mistaken for members of the neighbourhood watch.

Francis said: “We first thought they were members of the vigilante group because they were wearing boots and security kits, just like the community police, until they started shooting at us sporadically.

“They kept shooting and picking the used bullet shells as they moved.”

The spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the incident, adding that the command had deployed armed personnel to the community.

Ogaba said: “It is true that some yet-to-be-identified gunmen invaded Wereng community, killing six persons and leaving others with various degrees of injuries.

“We have deployed our personnel to the area to avert any further incident.

“The area is now calm and we urge residents of the community to be law-abiding.”

Ogaba, who said no arrest had been made yet, however, promised that the command would bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

The PPRO called on members of the public to avail the police of useful information that could aid the arrest of the criminals.