How gunmen attack convoy of Chris Uba, kill policemen in Anambra

Gunmen in the early hours of Friday attacked the convoy of Chris Uba in Ugaxaguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing two policemen.

According to police sources, the gunmen believed to be members of IPOB/ESN, attacked the convoy of Chris Uba at Orie Uga Roundabout allegedly killed two policemen in his convoy and sped off, leaving a Lexus ash colour jeep with registration number KRD 625FV.

A police source said: “On the 28th of December information came through a vigilante Commander that Uga that at about 6:40 PM, bandits, suspected to be members of IPOB/ESN members attacked the convoy of Chris Uba at Orie Uga roundabout and allegedly killed two policemen in his convoy and sped off leaving a Lexus ash colour jeep with registration number KRD 625FV and currently with FOB Aguata investigation on course.”

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Aguata was charged to verify the alleged killing of two policemen in the convoy immediately.

The Commander FOB Aguata is also charged to alert personnel at all its checkpoints.

The Anambra State Police Command charged: “None must be taken by surprise. All divisions and formations arm all their personnel and move some into ambush positions immediately. Any attack on formations must be repelled with maximum force.”

This was also as the Command stated that it had launched an intensive manhunt for the armed insurgents who infiltrated from a neighbouring State and killed the two Police Personnel.

The Anambra State Police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga said: “The gang disguised in military fatigue and seemed to be on a kidnap mission were jolted on seeing two armed Police officers approaching their direction.

“They opened fire on the officers who had moved ahead of the convoy they were escorting to decongest the traffic gridlock. Other personnel returned fire, careful not to hit many motorists who were in traffic, forcing the bandits to flee.

“Police-led mobile Forward Operating Base which had been on intensive patrol of the entire area throughout Christmas Celebrations promptly responded to the scene. It recovered a Lexus SUV the gang operated with and defused an improvised explosive device found in the vehicle. It also recovered an AK-47 RIFLE belonging to one of the slain personnel.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye who had declared the weekend and Christmas holidays as special working days for all Officers and men in the Command commended all personnel for their tireless and courageous effort in securing the people of Anambra State.

“He urged them not to be demoralised by the supreme price paid by their colleagues from Enugu State Command but to draw inspiration from their bravery in confronting the criminal gang.

“He condoled with the families of the deceased officers and Enugu State Police Command and vowed that the personnel will not die in vain.

“He has urged all officers and men of Anambra State Police Command to redouble their efforts and remain vigilant. He assured that technology would be employed to track down the criminals who unleashed the attack on Police personnel.

“The Commissioner of Police encouraged the good people of Anambra State not to allow the incident to create fear in their minds but to continue with various activities they had slated for the yuletide season.”