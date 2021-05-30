The Imo State police command has confirmed the death of a former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmad Gulak, in Owerri, on Sunday.

According to a statement by the command’s public relations officer, SP Bala Alkana, some bandits intercepted and attacked Gulak in a Toyota Camry cab while he and two others were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the police or sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.

“He left without any security escorts, and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the airport,” the police spokesman said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has directed a discreet investigation into the incident as tactical and special forces have been deployed to cordon the area and arrest perpetrators.