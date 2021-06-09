“The events of the last few years and weeks all over the world have shown that life means nothing without God and every passing day we live, we should glorify the Lord.”

Those were the words of the Minister of Niger Delta Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio, while speaking at the birthday Celebration Mass presided over by the Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Arch Diocese, Abuja, Most Rev. Anselm Umoren, organized to appreciate God for keeping his wife, Unoma Godswill Akpabio, to witness her 50th birthday.

Akpabio, who read from book of 2nd Corinthian Chapter 2 Vs 4-11, went down memory lane on how his wife went into comma, was medically pronounced dead by the doctors.

He said: “But at the point at which I had lost hope on her making it, the Lord showed me, my children and the family mercy by bringing her back to life and that is why we have no reason not to thank God for preserving her life five years ago.”

Earlier in his Homily, Rev. Father Pius Aniekop charged the children of God on the need always thank God.

Aniekop said: “Don’t be tired of giving thanks to God.

“Thanksgiving is a condition for answered prayers.

“Our sufficiency and what we are come only from God.”

Prayers for good health and long life for Mrs. Akpabio were offered by the husband, children, members of the family and personal aides of the Minister.