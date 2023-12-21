How Fubara, Wike reached truce — Rivers lawmaker

A lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Enemi George, has given details of how Governor Sim Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, reached a truce over the political crisis rocking the state.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Bola Tinubu called the warring parties to a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the meeting on Monday, an eight-point resolution was drafted and signed by Fubara and Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

George, who spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Politics today,” on Wednesday, said over 150 people from the two sides to the conflict, including members of the National Assembly and elders in the state, attended the peace meeting with the President.

He explained: “For every item that was considered, the President gave both parties the option of controverting or agreeing.

“So, each item was deliberated and was agreed on.

“At the end of the deliberations, parties were asked to come up and append their signatures to the document and Mr. President said: ‘Do I have your approval to release this to the press?’

“And everybody echoed yes.

“And so, everybody signed on the document and then we moved forward.

“The governor signed and he gave a speech that he was committed to that agreement.

“Mr. Speaker also made a speech and committed to accepting all the agreement.”