How FRSC reduced Road Traffic Crashes by 42% – Corps Marshal

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Biu, has hailed road marshals nationwide for their doggedness and sacrifices in checkmating route violations thereby reducing road traffic accidents by 42 percent.

He said their intervention greatly brought down the number of traffic crashes, especially during the Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

Biu, who spoke on Wednesday in Abuja, said no fewer than 213 victims of Road Traffic Crashes were rescued during the festivities, with 42 percent reduction in RTCs, and 52 percent reduction in number of people killed.

He added that there was 32.6 percent decrease in the number of people injured within the period from April 8 to 13, 2024.

The Corps Marshal said: “In 2023, 379 victims were rescued without injuries, the figure reduced to 213 in 2024 representing 43.8 percent reduction.

“Also, in 2023, the Corps recorded 127 road traffic crashes, this number was reduced in 2024 to 73 representing 42.5 percent reduction.

“In addition, while the total number of people killed in 2023 was 59, people killed in the same period in 2024 reduced to 28, signifying a drop of 52.5 percent.

“In 2023, a total of 772 people were involved in aforestated crashes, while 466 got involved in 2024 representing 39.6 percent reduction.”

On injuries, Biu said that the corps rescued 334 injured commuters in 2023, while the figure dropped to 225 in 2024, representing a 32.6 percent decrease.

The FRSC boss said while the corps arrested 5,629 traffic offenders in 2023, the figure went down in 2024 to 4,815, signifying a drop of 14.5 percent.

He said: “These offenders committed 6,654 offences in 2023 while in the same period of 2024 they committed 5,721, representing a 14 percent decrease.”

He attributed the reductions to the doggedness, resilience and capacity of personnel who risked their lives to save commuters.

The FRSC boss appreciated the overwhelming support received from the Federal Government as well as the cooperation of numerous stakeholders, including the media.

He said: “Within the last few months, we have moved beyond rhetoric.

“A number of concrete actions have been taken which contributed to the successes we have achieved.

“Being aware of the challenges confronting the actualisation of its corporate mandate, the Corps left no stone unturned in its quest to make the roads safe.”

Biu said that achieving the desired result was beyond issues of law, regulations, policies and enforcement.

He said: “We have realised more than ever before the increasing need for collective participation and collaboration of all stakeholders.

“We leveraged this as a necessary variable that would help us achieve the mileage we have recorded within the periods under consideration.”