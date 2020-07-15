More facts have emerged on how Nigeria’s first female combatant helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile, died.

Arotile, according to information provided by the Nigerian Air Force, died on Tuesday from a head injury sustained from a car accident.

Arotile, who was said to have just returned to Kaduna from an operation against bandits in Katsina State, was said to be on a one week break in Kaduna when she was knocked down by a friend who was trying to greet her.

The late Flight Officer, aged 25, hailed from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

She was standing by the road side at Kawo area of Kaduna when a former secondary school classmate sighted her and applied the brake.

The female old schoolmate was reversing her vehicle to enable her properly greet her when she mistakenly knocked her down.

The late Arotile died from the head injury she sustained from the accident.