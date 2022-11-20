‘How fraudsters forced 64-year-old woman to withdraw N600,000 from bank’ + Photo

More details have emerged on how fraudsters forced a 64-year-old woman to withdraw N600,000 for them from her account in Lagos State.

Recall that The Eagle Online had earlier reported that a cashier had suspected something was amiss with her behaviour.

She was said to have received several calls while carrying out the transaction for the withdrawal amid panic.

The cashier had then secretly contacted the police, who swopped on the fraudsters said to be waiting outside the banking hall.

While one of them escaped, two were nabbed by operatives of Ogudu Police Division.

Giving more details on what transpired, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said on Saturday on his Twitter handle: “Yesterday at about 1550hrs, a bank cashier noticed that a 64-year old customer was fidgety, receiving repeated calls and was in a hurry to withdraw N600,000.

“The cashier asked what the problem was and the woman said she would die if she talked.

“Police officers from Ogudu Division were quickly contacted.

“Of the three fraudsters waiting outside, Uche Awaize ‘m’ aged 45 and Osadebe Aigbe ‘m’ aged 35 were arrested.

“The third suspect bolted.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had first collected N90,000 from the woman.

“Effort is on to arrest the other gang member.”

On what transpired before the woman entered the banking hall to withdraw the money, Hundeyin said: “They (fraudsters) saw the woman on the road and pretended to help her in their vehicle.

“On their way, they told her that they had prophecies that she would become successful at a sooner time and that they were ready to assist her if she was ready to release her money.

“They also told the woman that she would die if she informed anyone about what they told her.

“That was what happened.

“We arrested them behind the bank at Ogudu but the third guy jumped over the fence and absconded.

“By the time we are done with our investigation, he will be arrested.”





