How female ‘patient’ called two others to kill Doctor — CP

The Commissioner, Delta State Police Command, Ari Mohammed Ali, has narrated how a lady, who pretended to be a patient, called two men to kill the Medical Director of Olivet Clinic, Oghareki, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr. Uyi Iluobe, on December 29, 2021.

The Commissioner spoke when members of the Nigeria Medical Association visited him on the killing of the Doctor.

Ali was quoted in a statement by the spokesman of the Command, Bright Edafe, to have said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that on the said date, a female patient, whose name and address are not known, came to the hospital at about 19.40 Pm ,pretending to have abdominal pains.

“While the doctor was attending to her, she made a phone call to the suspects whom she deceptively invited to come and pay her bill and that she was being treated by the doctor.

“Moments later, the hoodlums stormed the hospital in a Toyota vehicle, entered the doctor’s office, and shot him twice in the chest, leading to his death.

“The purported female patient fled alongside the suspects.”

This position runs contrary to that of the NMA in the state, which said the Doctor was killed by relatives of a dead patient.

Edafe added in the statement on Wednesday: “The Commissioner of Police, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased medical doctor, and also members of the Nigerian Medical Association, reassured them that the case will be thoroughly investigated to ensure that the deserved justice is served.

“Finally, it is pertinent to state clearly that the rumours making the rounds that the family members of a supposedly dead patient were responsible for the murder of the doctor is completely false, and should be disregarded as there is no record of any patient that died prior to the unfortunate incident.

“The Command thus, wishes to use this opportunity to seek assistance of all and sundry in our effort to lift the veil off the face of the perpetrators.”