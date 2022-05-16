How Fayemi plans to disrupt election in Ekiti, SDP alleges

The Social Democratic Party in Ekiti State said it has discovered “a sinister plot” by the All Progressives Congress-led government in the state to disrupt the forthcoming governorship election.



This was contained in a letter written to the Director General of the Department of State Services, sighted by newsmen.



The letter, written by legal practitioner, Owoseni Ajayi, allegedly laid bare “how Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has set up a Task Force within the state with a mission to disrupt the forthcoming June 18, 2022 Governorship Election”.



The letter, written by Owoseni Ajayi & Associates in his capacity as the counsel for the SDP governorship candidate, Chief Segun Oni, listed Hon. Yemi Adaramodu, member of the House of Representatives, as Chairman of the Task Force, and Ajayi Adeyanju, Chief Security Officer to Fayemi, as Co-ordinator.



Osho Farotimi, aka Oshopolo; Ekiti State Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Rotimi Olabiwonu, aka Mentilo; and Ekiti State Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Dele Owoju, as members.



Also on the list are Commandant, Peace Corps, Ekiti State, Deji Adesokan, aka Jaru; Niyi Adedipe, aka factional Chairman of the Oodua People’s Congress; Hon. Richard Apolola, Chairman, Ekiti South West Local Government Area; Sesan Afolami, aka Abacha; and Femi Olanrewaju, aka Ijakoko.



The letter further stated that the two existing drivers unions in the state “have pitched their tent openly with the governorship candidate of the APC and have been embarking on dangerous actions towards the peaceful campaign of other political parties, notably the SDP in the state”.



The letter further stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission normally relies on the drivers to transport sensitive materials to their destinations prior to and on the election day.



According to the letter: “These drivers have been compromised and can no longer be entrusted with such huge responsibility.”



This, Owoseni said, is capable of putting the much needed free, fair and peaceful election in jeopardy.



He said: “The security agencies in the state have therefore been called upon to rise up and challenge Gov Fayemi and his already constituted Task Force whose plan primarily is to disrupt the June 18, gubernatorial election, in order to forestall uncontrollable chaos.”



Owoseni also called for the transfer of the Chief Security Officer to Fayemi, Ajayi Adeyanju, to another command to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming election.