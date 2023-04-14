How factory workers gang raped my 13-year-old sister — Distraught man

A distraught man, simply identified as Musa, has narrated how his 13-year-old sister was cornered by two factory workers and gang raped in the Ajao Estate area of Lagos State.

The factory worker while giving details of what transpired, said the incident happened on March 9, 2023 at sundown.

The perpetrators have been identified as Ebuka and Darlington.

Recalling the incident, Musa said: “On the 9th of March, 2023 Saturday evening, I was not at home.

“I returned around 8:30pm to break my fast.

“My mom told me she sent my younger sister on an errand to buy bag of water with her ATM since around 6:30pm and my sister was not yet back.

“My mother told me that my pregnant wife had gone out to look for her several times, but she was nowhere to be seen.

“I stood up immediately, went outside to look for her.

“I started asking questions.

“I asked Hausa security guards around if they saw her around.

“One of them replied that he saw her with two guys going down the street with her.

“I asked if he knew them.

“He said one works in the car paint factory down the street.

“I went there with my wife, and we started knocking on the gate more than 15 times.

“There was no response.

“I shouted her name the first time, no response, the second time she responded with a loud cry.

“According to her, she lost the ATM card, that was when she meet the two guys, who told her they would help her find the ATM card.

“She went with them to collect torch.

“When they got there, they started removing her dress and threatened to kill her if she shouts.

“One held her down, while the other raped her.

“They did it one after another.

“As soon as we got there, I shouted my sister’s name, she also shouted that she was inside, that was when I jumped into the house to rescue her.

“Before I jumped, a guy quickly rushed out from the room and took to his heels.

“After I jumped inside the compound, I saw another guy and I grabbed him so he Will not run away.

“The second guy came back to hurl a bottle at me, which I dodged.

“He jumped the fence, leaving the compound.

“I called my family and my brother to help me drive to the Ajao Estate Police Station, while I waited outside of the compound gate, waiting for the Police to come.

“The police came with their patrol van.

“That was when we entered the compound, which the guys already flew the back fence of the compound.

“After the police got inside, the owner of the compound came around and provided one of the boys, who the police took to the police station and detained him.

“As for now, the owner of the compound is trying his best to change the case, saying we broke into his property, which we didn’t, and he’s trying to change the case.”

Members of the Advocate for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network, who are already involved in the case and closely monitoring applauded the promptness and professional handling of the case by Ajao Estate Police Station.

Blessing Aderemi of ACVPN said: “I thank the Divisional Police Officer and Divisional Crime Officer and all other officers at Ajao Police Division for ensuring the case followed due process.

“The Investigating Police Officer, Esther, well done.

“The scene of crime was visited on the 11th of April 2023.

“Hopefully the case will be charged to court or transferred to State Police Command Ikeja Gender Unit.”