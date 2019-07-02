The District Head of Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar-Uba, who was kidnapped from his residence four months ago, has been rescued by security agents in Kano.

Malam Tukur Umar, younger brother to the victim, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Daura on Tuesday that the Magajingari Daura was rescued at about 7:25am on Tuesday (today).

He said the district head was rescued by a combined team of security operatives after a serious gun battle with his captors who were holed up in a secluded house along Madobi Road in Samagu Quarters, close to Sani Abacha Youth Center, Kano.

“He was rescued in good condition of health and any moment from now he may be in Daura to be reunited with his family. Alhamdulillah, God has answered our prayers,” Umar said.

He commended the security agencies for their tireless efforts which led to the rescue of the district head and said the family would remain grateful to them.

NAN reports that Musa-Uba, head of President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown of Daura, was abducted on March 1, 2019 and since then no contact was established between his family and his captors.

The Katsina State Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the rescue of the district head.

Efforts to speak with the command’s Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isa, was not successful as his phone lines were not going through.